Pensions will be indexed by more than 12% in March, - Zelenskyy

In March, Ukraine will see another annual indexation of pensions for more than ten million pensioners. The increase will amount to more than 12%.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Pension increase

"Today, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and I discussed the significant social measures that the government has prepared. Ukraine will see another annual pension indexation for more than ten million of our people. Pensioners will receive an increase of more than twelve per cent. The funds for this have been allocated, and the indexation should take place now, in March. Despite all the challenges of a full-scale war, we carry out such indexation every year," the head of state said.

According to the president, no matter how difficult it may be, Ukraine has ensured pension indexation, all necessary social payments and the stable functioning of the state's social and financial systems since the first year of the invasion.

"In the context of a full-scale war, this is a very significant result, and I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine to achieve this. Of course, I am also grateful to every Ukrainian entrepreneur, all our companies, all Ukrainian businesses operating in Ukraine, paying taxes in Ukraine, preserving and creating jobs, and enabling the Ukrainian budget to function," said the head of state.

Read also: Government plans to raise minimum pension to 6,000 hryvnia, says Ulyutin

Ukrainians provide half of the state expenditures

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians provide at least half of the state and community expenditures "despite the war, despite Russian attacks, despite all these blackouts."

"It is extremely important that we have both internal foundations for stability and our work with partners, which has provided Ukraine with unprecedented external financing during these years of war," he added.

Read also: Cabinet approves pension indexation from 1 March. How much will payments increase? (updated)