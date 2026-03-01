More than 50 combat engagements have been recorded on front line. Enemy is attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has carried out 51 attacks, including 14 in the Pokrovsk direction and 13 in the Huliaipole direction.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front as of 4 p.m. on 1 March, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements were affected in the Sumy region: Rohizne, Volfyne, Budky, Kucherivka, Zarichne, and Ulanove.

The enemy also shelled Kliusi, Khrinivka, Hrumyach, and Bohdanove in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped four aerial bombs, and carried out 65 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which were with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Forward command post of Russian division, number of logistical facilities and enemy manpower have been hit, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Prylipka area and in the direction of Zybino. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced three times, towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushevka. One battle is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova and in the Zarichne area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, and in the direction of Bilytske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, and Stepove. Pysantsi and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and in the direction of Zaliznychne and Staroukrainka. The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, and Charivne. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy continues near Plavni. Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, and Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,265,900 people (+770 per day), 11,707 tanks, 37,663 artillery systems, 24,102 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded, but the enemy has launched an air strike on Prydniprovskyi.

There are currently no significant changes in the situation in other areas. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.