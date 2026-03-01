More than half of Czech citizens are in favor of continuing military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, these results of a poll conducted by Kantar CZ were announced on Czech television on Sunday.

According to sociologists, more than 50% of respondents support providing military assistance to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression. At the same time, some of those surveyed oppose Prague's further involvement in military initiatives.

Survey results

The survey showed that support for Ukraine remains stable despite the protracted nature of the war and internal debates within society.

Respondents note that aid to Ukraine is important from the point of view of Europe's security and the Czech Republic's international commitments. Some citizens believe that support should continue until a just peace is achieved.

Read more: Funds for 880,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine are already available as part of "Czech initiative"

Public sentiment in the Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the issue of military aid to Ukraine remains a subject of political debate. Despite this, most citizens are willing to continue supporting Kyiv.

Analysts note that public opinion in the Czech Republic significantly influences the government's position on international security and the country's continued participation in supporting Ukraine.