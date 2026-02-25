Funds for 880,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine are already available as part of "Czech initiative"

Funding for approximately 880,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine has been secured for 2026 as part of the Czech initiative.

This was stated by National Security Advisor Hynek Kmoníček during Senate hearings, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Details

According to him, the initiative covered about 48% of large-caliber ammunition supplies to Ukraine in 2025, and in the case of 155-millimeter caliber ammunition, 52%.

According to the advisor, funding for approximately 880,000 units of ammunition has been secured for this year.

"We are actively seeking additional sponsors and donors to reach a total amount of between 2.5 and 5 billion kroner," he added.

The adviser also noted that Ukraine currently has a demand for large-caliber ammunition with a range of over 30 kilometers. According to him, the Ukrainian side uses between 3,000 and 8,000 such shells per day.

Read more: 62% of Czechs support continuation of "shell initiative" for Ukraine, - poll

What preceded it?