European Commission on Russia’s lawsuit over frozen assets: We are not surprised

The European Commission is convinced that the decision to freeze Russian sovereign assets indefinitely is lawful.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Balazs Uzhvari, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Details

In December, the Russian Federation filed a lawsuit with the General Court of the European Union challenging the decision to freeze assets.

"We take note of the lawsuit filed by the Central Bank of Russia with the General Court of the EU challenging the European Union Council Regulation of December 12, 2025. This lawsuit was filed in the context of a growing number of legal challenges by Russia against our measures to support Ukraine, and therefore, of course, we are not surprised," said the EC spokesperson.

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According to Uzhvari, the European Commission is "fully confident in the legality of this regulation and its compatibility with EU legislation and international law."

What preceded it?

In December, Russia filed a lawsuit against Euroclear in a Moscow court over frozen assets.