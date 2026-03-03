We feel Russian weakness in certain directions, but we should not relax, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of a "feeling" that Russians have weakened in certain directions.

The head of state said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We feel weakness of the ruscists in certain directions. It is a new kind of feeling. This does not mean we should relax; we should not think that the enemy has surrendered, we should not think that their numbers have decreased.

But it is important that, regarding personnel, there is a feeling that they are somewhat weaker. There is no time there for training," he explained.

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According to the president, Russians have a major problem with personnel.

"In our view. Of course, you know all our challenges with personnel. We have no secrets. These issues exist. But we will do everything to strengthen our army," Zelenskyy said.

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The Russian Federation is increasing the number of drones

The president also spoke of an "unpleasant feeling."

"It is difficult with these drones. They have been increasing their numbers, and these kill zones make it difficult to live. They disrupt our logistics," the head of state added.

"I do not want to be a pseudo-optimist, but I am saying that, in my view, the number of eliminated enemy personnel is beginning to have an effect. All of this influences the negotiation process," Zelenskyy concluded.

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