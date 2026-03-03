Klytschko comments on NSDC meeting on cities’ energy resilience: "We were made to understand that Kyiv will not be helped for now"

The energy resilience plan developed by Kyiv was not included by the authorities in the state budget for assistance to cities. This effectively made it clear that the capital will not receive support from the state.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this while commenting on a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

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Kyiv is not included in the city assistance budget

"The comprehensive city resilience plan presented by the capital at the National Security and Defense Council meeting, of course, requires the participation and support of the state — financial, legislative, and the involvement of government bodies. Unfortunately, today we were made to understand that Kyiv will not be assisted at this time. Because the government did not include Kyiv in the overall national budget allocated to cities for implementing resilience plans," Vitalii Klytschko said.

The mayor noted that proposals for the plan were submitted in a timely manner to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development. Specialists and energy sector experts were involved in drafting the document.

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Klytschko cites political motives behind the decision

Klytschko linked the refusal to include Kyiv’s submitted resilience plan in the city assistance budget to politics.

"That means there is ‘special’ treatment toward Kyiv. Once again, politics is involved…" he wrote.

The city authorities are now urgently working on options for how to proceed in this situation and how to adjust the already formed plans, the mayor said.

He also added that in other cities, the plans were signed by heads of military administrations.

"Plans presented by other cities were signed by the heads of military administrations. Kyiv’s plan, where, I remind you, there is also a head of the military administration, is being forced to be signed by the mayor. And for that, it must first be approved by the city council," Klytschko added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved "resilience plans" for all regions and regional centers except Kyiv.

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