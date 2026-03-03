Former head of State Border Guard Service Deineko, who was exposed for corruption, has been mobilised and will head Third Border Guard Detachment, — media

Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko, who is suspected of involvement in cigarette smuggling, has been appointed commander of the Third Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus (also known as the "Revenge" border guard brigade).

This was reported by a source in the State Border Service of Ukraine to BBC News Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Deyneka was appointed commander of the 3rd border guard detachment. This is a combat unit that is engaged in warfare. It is a brigade-type detachment," the State Border Guard Service reported.

A BBC source at NABU, commenting on this appointment, said: "Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do in this situation."

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Why Deineko?

"Based on the Ukrainian law "On Military Duty," Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko has been called up for service under mobilization. In accordance with the Regulations on Military Service in the State Border Guard Service, he has been appointed to the position of head of the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment," State Border Guard Service spokesman Colonel Andrii Demchenko said in a comment to Ukrayinska Pravda.

He explained that the circumstances of Deineko's dismissal from military service at the legislative level (by decision of the Military Medical Commission - ed.) do not limit his further ability to serve in the State Border Guard Service upon mobilization.

According to the State Border Service spokesperson, Deineko was appointed to the combat brigade based on his previous military experience in defending the state and carrying out tasks with border guard units.

More about the Luhansk detachment

The 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus (Luhansk Border Guard Detachment-Brigade "Pomsta") (military unit 9938) is a combat unit within the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Serhii Deineko headed this division from 2011 to 2014.

What preceded it?