Ukrainian political scientist Bortnik is co-author of reports on "Russophobia in Ukraine" for Kremlin during Great War, - media

Political analyst and director of the "Ukrainian Institute of Politics" think tank Ruslan Bortnik, who until 2022 was a frequent guest on pro-Russian television channels and continues to be publicly active in Ukraine, turned out to be the co-author of a series of reports on "Russophobia" and "xenophobia" by a Russian historian who receives funding for them from the Kremlin.

This is according to an investigation by the "Schemes" project ("Radio Svoboda"), as reported by Censor.NET.

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More about the research

Bortnik's research, which echoes Russian propaganda, was conducted both before and after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The research was conducted under the leadership of Russian historian Valery Engel, who lives in Latvia and heads the "European Centre for Democracy Development," and dealt, among other things, with alleged discrimination against Russians and Russophobia in Ukraine and European countries.

Engel himself sought funding for these reports. In particular, he approached the Russian state organisation "Pravfond", based in Moscow, according to an investigation by "Schemes".

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Journalists found that in 2022, at Engel's request, "Pravfond" allocated €22,400 for the preparation of a report entitled "Extremism, Xenophobia and Hate Crimes in the OSCE Area, 2021-2022." In autumn 2023, Engel reported to "Pravfond" on the implementation of the project.

"Russophobia in the EU and Ukraine"

The journalistic investigation states that among the 13 countries covered by Engel's study, Ukraine, for which Bortnik acted as an expert, is mentioned most often. In particular, in the context of the alleged "sharp rise in the influence of right-wing radical ideology in the country after the start of the war" and "oppression" of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The report also questions the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and the existence of filtration camps there.

"Schemes" notes that Engel turned to "Pravfond" for funding for reports involving Bortnik and later, in March 2024, when he requested €41,000 for research on "Russophobia in Europe."

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Engel called this topic "more relevant than ever," according to leaked documents referenced by "Schemes," noting that Western sanctions, restrictions on contacts with Russia, and the activities of "Russophobic nationalist organisations" allegedly lead to massive violations of the rights of the Russian-speaking minority in the EU and Ukraine.

According to the project estimate, which was examined by journalists, the fee for each of the 15 experts involved (including Ruslan Bortnik) was to be 1,500 euros.

Although journalists did not find the publication of this study on "Russophobia" in the public domain, a report on a similar topic was published in 2025 by Pravfond's parent agency, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the journalists' investigation.

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The most recent report co-authored by Bortnik and Engel, according to "Schemes," was published very recently – in December 2025. In particular, once again – on the website of the research centre of a Moscow university.

That same year, Engel personally presented this report in Moscow at a meeting of the "Public Chamber of the Russian Federation," a Russian state structure that, among other things, "collects evidence of war crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces."





Bortnik denies everything

Engel and Bortnik have been working together for over a decade. They have co-authored numerous publications, for which Engel was able to apply for funding (for example, in 2016 and 2017) from "Pravfond," according to "Schemes". Engel has also been a frequent guest on Bortnik's YouTube talk show, which has over 100,000 subscribers. Engel last appeared on Bortnik's show in 2025.

When asked by "Schemes" how his name ended up among the participants in Russian research projects funded by "Pravfond," Bortnik replied that he had "never in his life received Russian funding. This is complete madness and a crime."

"Schemes" sent an official request to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding Bortnik's publications, particularly in Russia. They replied that they could not disclose the information they had gathered or the measures they had taken regarding the individual until decisions had been made based on their findings.

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What is known about Bortnik?