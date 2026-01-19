Propagandist Solovyov proposes sinking Russian oil tankers: "They captured our ship, so we’ll torpedo it."
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has made a radical proposal regarding the Russian fleet, which is under pressure from international sanctions. On his programme, he called for the destruction of Russia's own oil tankers.
According to Censor.NET, Solovyov said that Russian ships should be destroyed with torpedoes so that no one else could get them.
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