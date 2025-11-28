Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov dreams of taking revenge on the European Union for freezing Russian assets.

According to Censor.NET, in his propaganda show, he proposed confiscating all European assets in the Russian Federation for the Russian budget and using the "Oreshnik" to inflict damage on European infrastructure for the amount of the shortfall. Solovyov, in particular, proposes attacking "oil terminals in Rotterdam."

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