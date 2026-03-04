Enemy has intensified attacks on railway, main targets are rolling stock, - "UZ"

The enemy has intensified its attacks on railway infrastructure, with rolling stock among the main targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrzaliznytsia.

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The main targets of the attacks are rolling stock and passenger cars.

As noted, since the beginning of March, 18 strikes have already been recorded—an average of six per day. To this end, the terrorist country uses UAVs and FPV drones.

Since the beginning of the month, 41 objects have been damaged. Among the main targets is rolling stock: damage to 17 units has been recorded. The enemy is also targeting passenger cars. This morning in Mykolaiv, an enemy UAV attacked a passenger car. The Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring group spotted the drone in the air in time and evacuated people. There were no casualties, but a train inspector was injured," the report says.

Locomotives, freight cars, and specialized equipment used to repair infrastructure have also been targeted. This month, the enemy attacked railway depots and bridges. The heaviest shelling occurred near the front line.

See more: Russian forces struck train in Mykolaiv region with drone: employee of Ukrainian Railways was wounded. PHOTO

Ukrzaliznytsia responds promptly

"Despite all this, Ukrzaliznytsia continues to monitor the airspace along train routes together with the military. If a threat is detected, railway workers change the train route, quickly evacuate passengers from the carriages, and take other safety measures," added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had launched a missile strike on a transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv.

See more: Enemy attacked railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region: train driver was injured. PHOTO