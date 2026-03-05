Tehran admits strike on nuclear center in Israel, - media

Iran has announced the possibility of striking the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona in the event of attempts by Israel and the US to change the government in Tehran.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Iranian news agency ISNA.

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According to the agency, the Iranian military is considering an attack on a strategic facility in response to potential actions aimed at overthrowing the country's current leadership.

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Warning from Tehran

The publication notes that the target could be the nuclear research center in Dimona. This facility is considered a key element of Israel's nuclear program and is located in the Negev desert.

"In the event of attempts to change the regime, Iran reserves the right to respond with a strike on strategic facilities," the agency quotes the Iranian side as saying.

No official response from Israel to these statements has been made public yet.

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The US has taken control of Iran's airspace and waters

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the United States effectively controls Iran's waters. She also said that within the next few hours, the US would also have "complete and absolute control" over the airspace. Leavitt made this statement at a press briefing on March 4. According to her, there are currently no Iranian ships "in motion."

In addition, she stated that the Iranian regime will be completely destroyed.