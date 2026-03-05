Iraqi Kurds deny crossing border with Iran, - Guardian

Kurdish officials in Iraq have denied reports that their forces have launched an invasion of Iran.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Aziz Ahmad, deputy chief of staff to the prime minister of Kurdistan in Iraq, said:

"Not a single Iraqi Kurd has crossed the border. This is patently false."

The Axios journalist who previously reported on the start of the offensive deleted the post and published an update:

"There are conflicting reports about what is happening in northwestern Iran near the border with Iraq. It is unclear whether a ground offensive by Iranian-Kurdish militias has already begun or could begin in the coming hours. A senior official from one of the Iranian-Kurdish factions denied to me that a ground offensive had begun."

Read more: Iraqi Kurds launch ground offensive against Iran, - media

What preceded it?

Earlier, CNN reported that the CIA was arming Kurdish forces to revolt against Iran.

Subsequently, the media reported that Iraqi Kurds had launched a ground offensive against Iran.

Read more: Trump advisers suggest declaring victory and ending campaign against Iran as soon as possible - CNN