Iraqi Kurds launch ground offensive against Iran, - media

Iraqi Kurdish forces have launched a ground offensive into Iranian territory. This was reported by a Fox News journalist, citing her own sources, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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Offensive with the lights off

According to the TV channel, thousands of Kurdish fighters have allegedly crossed the border and launched an operation in western Iran. The information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that the US is considering supporting anti-Iranian forces in the region, in particular Kurdish groups operating near the Iranian-Iraqi border.

According to Fox News, American politicians have been in contact with Kurdish leaders in Iraq, who have significant armed forces near the border with Iran.

Kurdish armed groups have been operating in the border areas of Iran and Iraq for years. In particular, these are organisations that oppose the Iranian government and periodically engage in armed clashes with Iranian security forces.

Prior to this, there was a complete power outage in all provinces of Iraq. Most power lines were out of service due to an emergency technical malfunction.

Read more: US considers Iranian "shaheds" serious challenge for air defence, — CNN

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with King of Bahrain: they discussed protection against Iranian drones and missiles