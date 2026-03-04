Zelenskyy held talks with King of Bahrain: they discussed protection against Iranian drones and missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the conversation

"His Majesty spoke about the situation in Bahrain and the region as a whole. There are various challenges, particularly because of Iranian ballistic missile and drone strikes. Like Bahrain, Ukraine did not want to go through this experience, but we understand well what constant missile and drone attacks are and how to counter them," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that they also "discussed how we can work in this area and agreed that our teams will stay in contact."

"Protection of life must be strengthened both in the Middle East and in Europe," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar discuss situation in Middle East

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

According to media reports, Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: the son of the assassinated Ali Khamenei.

Read more: Ukraine to send counter-drone experts to the Middle East. Aid must not weaken our defence, Zelenskyy says