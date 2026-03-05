Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea, - Ukrainian Navy

Defence forces destroyed a Russian Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian air defence forces shot down their own Mi-8 military helicopter in the Rostov region. Three crew members were killed.

Watch more: Three enemy Mi-8 helicopters and 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station in occupied Crimea were hit - DIU. VIDEO