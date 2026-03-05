Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea, - Ukrainian Navy
Defence forces destroyed a Russian Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea," the statement said.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that Russian air defence forces shot down their own Mi-8 military helicopter in the Rostov region. Three crew members were killed.
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