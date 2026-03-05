US votes with Russia against IAEA resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has supported a resolution condemning Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as a threat to nuclear safety. The United States voted against it together with Russia, China, and Niger.

Reuters reported this, whose journalists were present at the closed meeting with diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

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Votes by countries

The resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors, which consists of 35 countries, is the seventh on Ukraine since Russia’s invasion four years ago.

Twenty countries voted in favor of the resolution. They include France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Argentina.

Ten countries abstained. These are Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

Four states voted against it. For the first time, the United States voted against the resolution.

Read more: IAEA reports no new damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities

US explanation

"While we continue to support the IAEA’s work in the country, we do not support the Board of Governors’ current consideration of an unnecessary resolution that does not contribute to achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia," the United States said in a statement.

The wording of the resolution was not as strong as in previous ones.

According to the text seen by Reuters, the board of governors "reiterates that attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure aimed at the external power supply of nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security."

Read more: Russian troops have again attacked energy infrastructure: several regions are without power

Earlier, on 24 February 2026, the United States abstained during a vote on the UN General Assembly resolution "On support for a lasting peace in Ukraine".