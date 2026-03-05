Reconnaissance drones and civil defense support: Germany will provide Ukraine with another €200 million – Wadephul

Germany will provide Ukraine with assistance worth more than €200 million in response to ongoing Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ntv. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popșoi, in Berlin.

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What will the funds be used for?

"These funds are intended to further strengthen Ukraine’s protection against Putin’s bombardments," Wadephul said.

According to him, the money will be used, among other things, to finance reconnaissance drones and support civil defense.

"All of this strengthens Ukraine’s resilience and also benefits Moldova," Wadephul explained.

Read more: EU countries express doubts about Ukraine’s accelerated accession due to corruption – media

Background

Earlier, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed that Ukraine remains at the center of attention despite developments in the Middle East.

Read more: Use of frozen Russian assets for loans to Ukraine is not yet being discussed, - German Foreign Ministry