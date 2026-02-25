Use of frozen Russian assets for loans to Ukraine is not yet being discussed, - German Foreign Ministry
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that the European Union is not currently considering granting Ukraine a "reparations loan" instead of a €90 billion loan.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by the German minister during a press conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.
According to Wadephul, EU countries have already decided on a mechanism to support Ukraine in 2026–2027. This involves joint budget borrowing to form a credit package of assistance.
Germany's position on financing Ukraine
The German Foreign Minister emphasized that the European Union had chosen joint lending as the main instrument for supporting Kyiv. The issue of using frozen Russian assets is to be considered separately at a later date.
"A joint loan is the path that the EU has taken. Russian sovereign assets will be considered in the future in the context of reparations that Russia must pay, but the discussion on this topic is closed," Wadephul said.
Thus, the option of a "reparations loan," which was previously discussed as one of the possible financing mechanisms, is not currently the subject of active negotiations.
What preceded it?
As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.
More about the loan
- On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
- In order to receive funding, Ukraine must fulfill a number of conditions, including respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
- At the same time, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the framework of SAFE or a partnership in the field of security and defense.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.
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The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.
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