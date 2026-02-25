Use of frozen Russian assets for loans to Ukraine is not yet being discussed, - German Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that the European Union is not currently considering granting Ukraine a "reparations loan" instead of a €90 billion loan.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by the German minister during a press conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

According to Wadephul, EU countries have already decided on a mechanism to support Ukraine in 2026–2027. This involves joint budget borrowing to form a credit package of assistance.

Germany's position on financing Ukraine

The German Foreign Minister emphasized that the European Union had chosen joint lending as the main instrument for supporting Kyiv. The issue of using frozen Russian assets is to be considered separately at a later date.

"A joint loan is the path that the EU has taken. Russian sovereign assets will be considered in the future in the context of reparations that Russia must pay, but the discussion on this topic is closed," Wadephul said.

Thus, the option of a "reparations loan," which was previously discussed as one of the possible financing mechanisms, is not currently the subject of active negotiations.

Read more: EU is seeking ways to bypass Orbán in order to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan - Politico

What preceded it?

As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.

More about the loan