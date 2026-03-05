Navy shows destruction of Russian Ka-27: tried to land on "Syvash" drilling platform. VIDEO
On the night of 5 March, the Ukrainian Navy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck enemy units located on the "Syvash" drilling platform in the Black Sea. As part of the operation, a Russian Ka-27 helicopter that attempted to land on the platform was also destroyed.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET informs.
More about the Armed Forces of Ukraine operation
It is noted that the enemy used the drilling platform as an observation post, a communications relay point, and for the deployment of electronic warfare (EW) systems and short-range air defense. From there, they also controlled strike drones targeting infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions and posing a threat to civilian shipping.
Ukrainian naval uncrewed surface drones and aerial unmanned aerial vehicles struck Russian command and communications systems and inflicted significant losses on Russian personnel.
- It was also possible to destroy a Ka-27 helicopter that attempted to land on the drilling platform.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Russian air defense shot down its own Mi-8 military helicopter in the Rostov region. Three crew members were killed.
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