Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 5 March – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Thursday, 5 March, an attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy UAVs

7:00 p.m. – Sumy region: UAV heading toward Kyrykivka.

8:41 p.m. – UAV in the Black Sea heading toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

8:52 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Sumy region.

Updated information

9:43 p.m. – UAV in western Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Mykolaiv region (Bashtanka district).

9:40 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

9:42 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

During the air raid alert, remain in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on 5 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Kamianske and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb, leaving people injured.

See more: Strike UAVs attacked southern Odesa region: buildings destroyed and vehicles damaged. PHOTO