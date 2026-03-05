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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 5 March – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of Thursday, 5 March, an attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy UAVs
7:00 p.m. – Sumy region: UAV heading toward Kyrykivka.
8:41 p.m. – UAV in the Black Sea heading toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.
8:52 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Sumy region.
Updated information
9:43 p.m. – UAV in western Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Mykolaiv region (Bashtanka district).
9:40 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Zaporizhzhia region.
9:42 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.
During the air raid alert, remain in safe places!
- Earlier, we reported that on 5 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Kamianske and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb, leaving people injured.
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