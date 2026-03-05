Ukrainian STING drone shown on Fox News without mention of Ukraine: "Wild Hornets" react

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian drone developer team "Wild Hornets" said that the American TV channel Fox News used footage of their interceptor drone in a report, but did not mention its Ukrainian origin.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Ukrainian drone developers’ social media.

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Ukrainian drone without mention of Ukraine

On social network X, representatives of "Wild Hornets" addressed the TV channel’s editorial team with a request to clarify the information. According to the developers, footage of the STING interceptor drone, a UAV created by Ukrainian engineers and used on the battlefield in Ukraine, was shown in a report about the "high-tech arsenal of the United States."

"We appreciate that international media such as Fox News highlight the effective work of interceptor drones. However, the video shown features STING, a Ukrainian drone developed by engineers from Wild Hornets," the team said in a statement.

A fragment of this broadcast also spread on social media. It was published by Fox News host Jesse Watters, who commented on a report about the use of artificial intelligence on the battlefield in the war with Iran. The video shows an interview with drone expert Brett Velicovich, while on the right side of the frame, the flight of STING drones in the sky over Ukraine is shown.

Fox News has not publicly responded to the remarks by the Ukrainian developers so far.

As reported earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received a request from the United States for support in defending against "shaheds" in the Middle East. He instructed that the necessary equipment be provided and that the presence of Ukrainian specialists be ensured.

Read more: We must have at least two interceptors for each Shahed, - Zelenskyy