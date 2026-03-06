Audit of losses from Ministry of Defense should cover losses not only of regular units, but also of provided forces and resources, - Krotevych

The audit of losses announced by Mykhailo Fedorov should cover the losses of attached forces and resources, not just regular units.

This was reported by the former chief of staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" Bohdan (Tavr) Krotevych, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Minister Fedorov's correct and important decision is to launch an audit of combat losses. An objective analysis of the causes is the basis for understanding the effectiveness of combat unit command and reducing losses.

Fundamentally, the audit should cover not only the losses of regular units, but also those of attached forces and resources that operated under the operational command of other units," the statement said.

Krotevych noted that there is already small but noticeable progress in the effectiveness of combat brigades after the distribution of mobilized servicemen.

"It is sad that systemic problems in the management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are often tried to be solved with spot decisions from above, without eliminating the root causes. While some senior officers are under suspicion of corruption, the top military leadership continues to engage in micromanagement instead of fulfilling its direct duty—the strategic management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during wartime," he concluded.

See more: Soldier Maria Bihun (Mriia) was killed while performing combat mission near Kupiansk. PHOTO

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the ministry is beginning to analyze every loss on the battlefield.

See more: While defending Ukraine, serviceman, folklorist and artist Bohdan Pidhornyi was killed. PHOTO