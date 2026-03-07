Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are attempt to intimidate Ukrainians, — Costa

The President of the European Council, António Costa, condemned Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Costa wrote about this on X.

"Last night, Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure.

Such systematic and deliberate attacks on the civilian population are unacceptable. Attacks on energy infrastructure are a cynical attempt to intimidate the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

Costa assured that the EU stands firmly on Ukraine's side. Together with other international partners, the EU will continue to support the restoration, reconstruction, and protection of Ukraine's energy system, he stressed.

"Russia's aggression will not prevail. We support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine," he concluded.

Heavy shelling on March 7

On the night of March 7, 2026, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine, using a record number of air targets. The main strike was directed at energy facilities, railway infrastructure, and residential areas.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 509 air attack vehicles were recorded. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the targets, but 22 hits and numerous debris falls were recorded.

Kharkiv - the enemy struck the Kyiv district of the city with ballistic missiles. The missile hit a five-story residential building, completely destroying one of the entrances.

As of this morning, seven people are known to have died, including two children. More than 15 people were injured.

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Kyiv was attacked by drones and missiles (three times during the night). Debris fell in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces destroyed some of the air targets, with no hits on critical infrastructure or casualties among civilians.

Consumers in seven regions (Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Kharkiv) were partially left without power.