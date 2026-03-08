Zelenskyy and Syrskyi congratulated women: Strength and role of Ukrainian women is not one day, but all 365

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated women on International Women's Rights Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Greetings from Zelenskyy

Yes, Zelenskyy emphasized that the strength and role of Ukrainian women is not just one day, but all 365 days.

"Ukrainian women defend the country, wait for their relatives and support their loved ones, raise children in difficult conditions of war, create, research, rescue, teach, and heal," the president said.

He thanked women for their determination, leadership, care, and professionalism: "Thank you for everything you do every day."

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Greetings from Syrskyi

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the women who are taking up arms against the Russian aggressor. I am grateful to the female military personnel who are refuting the claim that defending Ukraine is only a man's job," the statement reads.

Syrskyi reported that there are currently more than 75,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of whom more than 55,000 are military personnel. And every year their numbers are growing.

Five female defenders of Ukraine have been awarded the highest title of "Hero of Ukraine," unfortunately, three of them posthumously.

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According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the 12 years of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against our state, 1,705 female servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been awarded medals by the state for their high professionalism, personal courage, bravery, and steadfastness in battle.

Ukrainian women are warriors, commanders, medics, communications specialists, scouts, volunteers, mothers, and wives. They stand shoulder to shoulder with men to defend the country, save lives, teach, heal, provide, and support.

Today, Ukrainian women are a symbol of dignity, courage, and love for their homeland," he emphasized.

Separately, Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian mothers and wives who find the strength to be a reliable support for their children and husbands.

"I bow my head in memory of all Ukrainian women who died at the hands of the bloody Russian occupiers. Eternal memory and eternal glory! I express my deep gratitude to each defender for their service, loyalty to the Ukrainian people, and daily work for our common goal," he added.

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