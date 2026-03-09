Air defence forces destroyed 161 enemy UAVs out of 197, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 9 March, Russia attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 197 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from various directions, about 120 of which were "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and drone launches were recorded from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

The result of the air defence work

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 161 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country.

Two missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules," the Air Force said.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shoot down 19 missiles and 453 drones - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS