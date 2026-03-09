Fierce fighting recorded in Stepnohirsk, enemy trying to dislodge AFU, Voloshyn says

Russian forces are trying to push Ukrainian units out of Stepnohirsk in the Orikhiv direction. At the same time, the Defense Forces are carrying out counterattacks and preventing the occupiers from entrenching themselves.

Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this on television, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Fierce fighting on the approaches to the town

"In Stepnohirsk, we record fierce combat clashes every day because the enemy is trying to push us out. For our part, we are trying not to let that happen, and we are also conducting counterattacks ourselves, pushing the enemy back," the spokesperson said.

Voloshyn said that the Defense Forces are preventing the enemy from entrenching itself in an area known as "Rhombus," where multi-storey buildings are located.

"We are driving them out of there, and clearing operations are underway," he noted.

Russian forces are also trying to enter Stepnohirsk from the east. According to Voloshyn, attacks are being recorded from the directions of Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

The situation also remains difficult on the western approaches to Stepnohirsk, in the areas of the settlements of Plavni and Prymorske.

"There too, the enemy is actively trying to advance toward Stepnohirsk and entrench itself at least in the built-up areas of these settlements, so the fighting there remains fairly fierce," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, he stressed that the Defense Forces are pushing the occupiers back and carrying out counterattacks, not allowing them to entrench themselves in this direction.

Read more: Due to active actions of AFU, occupiers are forced to postpone dates of their planned operations, - Syrskyi

Situation in Huliaipole

As a reminder, Voloshyn also said that the Defense Forces control part of Huliaipole despite Russian attempts to encircle the town and mine the area.

Read more: Defence Forces regained control of up to 435 kilometres of territory in south, — Zelenskyy