Russia strikes Dnipro with drones: 10 people wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the night of 10 March, Russian troops struck Dnipro with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack and victims

The blast wave damaged a multi-storey residential building and a bank premises. A fire also broke out after the attack. According to preliminary information, the fire started in the multi-storey building.

As a result of the enemy strike, the number of injured rose to seven. Three women, three men and a 12-year-old boy required medical assistance. Two women were hospitalised for further treatment.

"The blast wave damaged a multi-storey building and a bank premises. The attack also caused a fire," said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Currently, the relevant services are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack and are assessing the extent of the damage.

Updated information

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that at least eight high-rise buildings were damaged in another Russian attack.

Several hundred windows were broken in the buildings. Information about other possible damage is still being verified.

A tent has been set up on site to receive appeals from victims. In the coming hours, utility workers will begin to repair the damage.

Updated information

At 01:39 a.m., the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported 10 casualties due to a night-time enemy attack on the city.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Earlier it was reported:

On the evening of 9 March, Russia continued its attack on Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions. At 22:58, a UAV was reported heading for Dnipro.

We also reported that over the past day, Russian troops have been striking settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries.

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two wounded, houses, agricultural company and administrative buildings damaged