Washington says progress possible in talks on war in Ukraine

US Special Envoy for the Middle East and peace efforts Steve Witkoff said that a new round of talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia could take place as early as next week.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated during the Money Movers program on CNBC.

According to the US official, previous contacts between the sides yielded some results, and the negotiating process is gradually moving forward. Witkoff stressed that the parties are showing cautious optimism about further consultations.

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When could the new meeting take place?

Steve Witkoff said that the trilateral meeting had been planned for this week, but it was postponed. According to him, the sides expect a new round of talks in the near future.

"The meeting will probably take place next week. The Ukrainian side says that we have made more progress since the first meeting in Geneva than in the last four years," Witkoff said.

He also added that the negotiating process is ongoing and that the sides are trying to maintain a constructive dialogue.

Read more: Presidential Office does not confirm media reports of trilateral talks in Istanbul on 11 March

Is a peace settlement possible?

During the broadcast, journalists asked Witkoff whether a peace agreement could be signed as early as this year. However, he did not give a direct answer.

According to the US special envoy, the situation remains complicated, but the exhaustion of the parties to the conflict could create preconditions for change.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks could take place next week in Switzerland or Turkey. According to him, the exact date will depend on developments in the Middle East. Among the key topics of the talks are the continuation of prisoner exchanges and preparations for a possible meeting of the leaders. The president added that the issue of territories is unlikely to be resolved without a meeting at the highest political level.

Read more: Zelenskyy on shift in negotiation process: Ukraine waiting for date from US