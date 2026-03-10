Zelenskyy announces new round of Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may take place next week in Switzerland or Turkey.

This was stated by President Zelenskyy in a comment to the media, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, the exact date will depend on developments in the Middle East. Key topics of discussion will include continuing prisoner exchanges and preparations for a possible meeting between the leaders.

The president added that the issue of territories is unlikely to be resolved without negotiations at the highest political level.

Read more: Russia’s greatest threat is that it may gain more at negotiating table than it achieved on battlefield – Kallas

Telephone talks with Erdogan

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that he had held a telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The President noted that Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks. We appreciate this initiative and hope that it will yield results," the President of Ukraine said.

What preceded it