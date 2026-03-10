Zelenskyy announces new round of Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks
A new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may take place next week in Switzerland or Turkey.
This was stated by President Zelenskyy in a comment to the media, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Zelenskyy, the exact date will depend on developments in the Middle East. Key topics of discussion will include continuing prisoner exchanges and preparations for a possible meeting between the leaders.
The president added that the issue of territories is unlikely to be resolved without negotiations at the highest political level.
Telephone talks with Erdogan
Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that he had held a telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"The President noted that Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks. We appreciate this initiative and hope that it will yield results," the President of Ukraine said.
What preceded it
- On March 3, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US attack on Iran would not affect the trilateral negotiations with Russia. He also said that the next round should take place on March 5 or 6.
- On March 4, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Suspilne that the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US had been postponed, with no exact date or venue set yet.
- Zelenskyy later confirmed that there are currently no indications that a trilateral meeting will take place due to the security situation surrounding Iran.
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