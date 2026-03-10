Russia attacks Ukraine with drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 10 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:10 p.m. — UAVs were reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.
At 7:17 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east.
At 7:32 p.m. — the threat of ballistic weapons use was lifted.
Updated information
8:45 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity reported in the south-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.
8:45 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.
8:54 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the north-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.
8:57 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
9:06 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Kharkiv region.
9:15 p.m. — UAV spotted in Nikopol district (Zaporizhzhia region), heading north-west.
Updated information
9:49 p.m. — KABs launched at Zaporizhzhia region.
9:54 p.m. — UAVs over the Black Sea heading toward Odesa region.
9:55 p.m. — UAVs approaching Sumy from the north.
10:02 p.m. — KABs launched at eastern Kharkiv region.
10:25 p.m. — UAVs in northern Kharkiv region heading south.
During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!
- Earlier, on Tuesday, 10 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. Nine people were injured, including a 4-year-old child.
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