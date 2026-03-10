Russia attacks Ukraine with drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 10 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:10 p.m. — UAVs were reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 7:17 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east.

At 7:32 p.m. — the threat of ballistic weapons use was lifted.

Updated information

8:45 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity reported in the south-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

8:45 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

8:54 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the north-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

8:57 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

9:06 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Kharkiv region.

9:15 p.m. — UAV spotted in Nikopol district (Zaporizhzhia region), heading north-west.

Updated information

9:49 p.m. — KABs launched at Zaporizhzhia region.

9:54 p.m. — UAVs over the Black Sea heading toward Odesa region.

9:55 p.m. — UAVs approaching Sumy from the north.

10:02 p.m. — KABs launched at eastern Kharkiv region.

10:25 p.m. — UAVs in northern Kharkiv region heading south.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, on Tuesday, 10 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. Nine people were injured, including a 4-year-old child.

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