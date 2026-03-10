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Russia attacks Ukraine with drones – Air Force (updated)

Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities ongoing – Air Force

On the evening of 10 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:10 p.m. — UAVs were reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 7:17 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east.

At 7:32 p.m. — the threat of ballistic weapons use was lifted.

Updated information

8:45 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity reported in the south-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

8:45 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

8:54 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the north-eastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

8:57 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

9:06 p.m. — KAB launches reported in Kharkiv region.

9:15 p.m. — UAV spotted in Nikopol district (Zaporizhzhia region), heading north-west.

Updated information

9:49 p.m. — KABs launched at Zaporizhzhia region.

9:54 p.m. — UAVs over the Black Sea heading toward Odesa region.

9:55 p.m. — UAVs approaching Sumy from the north.

10:02 p.m. — KABs launched at eastern Kharkiv region.

10:25 p.m. — UAVs in northern Kharkiv region heading south.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Watch more: Cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant in Bryansk. VIDEO

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