Zelenskyy to receive the European Order of Merit
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become one of the first recipients of the European Order of Merit.
This was announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Other recipients of the European Order of Merit include former Polish President Lech Wałęsa and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"These Europeans embody the extraordinary diversity of excellence and dedication that drive Europe forward and strengthen its standing in the world. Their exceptional achievements remind us that people from all walks of life can build Europe every day, shape our Union, and defend our shared values," Metsola wrote.
Context
- The order, established in 2025, has three categories: Distinguished Members, Honoured Members, and Members.
Also, according to Metsola, Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk will receive the rank of Member. The award ceremony will take place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in May.
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