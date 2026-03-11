Kremlin says it is losing ability to spread propaganda abroad

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the Russian authorities have been left without tools for propaganda abroad due to limited access to Telegram and foreign social media platforms.

He said this during a conference, Censor.NET reports, citing The Moscow Times.

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According to Peskov, Russia is "rapidly losing its toolkit" for spreading its propaganda abroad, particularly in the countries of the so-called near abroad. He noted that television broadcasting now has limited impact because it can easily be switched off.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that in the world and in the CIS countries, where Russia is trying to spread its informational influence, the most popular platforms are social networks that he described as "hostile". According to him, the Russian authorities are not operating on these platforms, including the Telegram messenger, and are now forced to look for new ways to deliver their messages abroad.

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