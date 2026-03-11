Court keeps Shufrych in custody until 9 May

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court has extended the detention of OPZZh MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Details

Thus, Shufrych’s preventive measure in the form of detention was extended for 60 days, until 9 May.

At the same time, the amount of bail, which exceeds UAH 33 million, remained unchanged.

Watch more: Court extends preventive measure for Shufrych until March 13: bail set at UAH 33 mln. VIDEO

Shufrych`s case

We recall that Shufrych and his aide will stand trial for financing Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) in occupied Crimea. Earlier, former MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life, Nestor Shufrych, was served a notice of suspicion for high treason.

According to the investigation, he closely cooperated with and carried out tasks for former NSDC secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent whose task was to coordinate Russia’s agent network in Ukraine. It was also reported that the court ordered that the suspected traitor Shufrych be ensured the ability to perform his parliamentary duties.

Watch more: "Yura was right — he was facing enemy": Savik Shuster publicly admitted his mistake regarding fight between Butusov and Shufrych. VIDEO