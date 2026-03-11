Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain most intense. 65 engagements reported on front line in total – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 65. The enemy is attacking most heavily in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on 11 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas is ongoing.

Today, the settlements of Budky, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Sosnivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Buniakyne, Korenok and Malushyne in the Sumy region came under attack.

Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region was also shelled.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, three of which involved the use of MLRSs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Prylipka.

Read more: Occupiers are trying to break into Popivka in Sumy region – Trehubov

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced twice towards Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobysheve and Cherneshchyna. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to move closer to our troops’ positions near Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is still underway.

According to the General Staff, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok and Sofiivka. Three battles are ongoing.

Read more: Fierce battles are underway for Novohryhorivka and Berezove, Defense Forces are trying to knock out enemy, - Voloshyn

Since the start of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 15 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, and Novoplatonivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action towards Ternove. In addition, Kolomiitsi and Pysantsi came under air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, and Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne, and Dolynka. Six engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted no active offensive operations.

Watch more: Engineering units strengthen anti-drone protection of AFU logistics routes. VIDEO

In the Prydniprovske direction, one engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka came under an air strike.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.