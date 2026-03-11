Orbán’s blocking of €90 billion for Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls on EU to develop "plan B"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is a need to develop a "plan B" in case the blackmail by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán over the €90 billion EU loan cannot be overcome in time.

The head of state said this in an interview with Welt and Politico, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy calls for a "plan B"

The publication notes that Hungary and Slovakia continue to stall the previously agreed €90 billion loan from EU countries. These funds are needed to support Ukraine’s economy and defence industry.

Because of the vetoes by Budapest and Bratislava, Ukraine could be left without money in just a few weeks.

Zelenskyy said he wants the EU to develop a plan B in case Orbán’s "blackmail" cannot be overcome in time.

"We and Europe, all of us, need this plan B. Our European partners and true friends know that we are defending not only Ukrainian values, we are defending the freedom of all of Europe," the head of state said.

Read more: EU finds way to provide Ukraine with funds bypassing Orban and Fico - Politico

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the European Commission is seeking to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan despite resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

A solution is therefore being sought to bypass his veto, as Ukraine is running out of money in March. At the same time, Europeans fear putting pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the election campaign.

Read more: EU will fulfill its commitment to provide Ukraine with €90 billion, - von der Leyen