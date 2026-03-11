EU finds way to provide Ukraine with funds bypassing Orban and Fico - Politico

Ukraine will receive funds from the EU even if Hungary and Slovakia continue to block the €90 billion loan.

This was reported to Politico by two EU diplomats, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

EU leaders will meet at a summit in Brussels next week and try to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Fico to keep their promise to approve a loan that would provide two-thirds of the money Ukraine needs to continue fighting the Russian invasion until the end of 2027.

If they refuse, the Baltic and Northern European countries plan to provide Ukraine with enough money to "stay afloat" during the first half of this year, said two EU diplomats familiar with the discussions.

Read on Censor.NET: Orbán: It is important that there is always something between Hungary and Russia that can be called Ukraine

This refers to bilateral loans totaling around €30 billion, which do not require EU approval.

Elko Hijen, the Dutch finance minister, also said that the Netherlands is ready to provide Ukraine with €3.5 billion per year until 2029 in the form of bilateral support.

See more: Ukraine recovery: European partners approve 1.5 billion euro package of programmes – Kuleba. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that despite obstacles to the adoption of the decision on a €90 billion loan, the promise will be fulfilled.

Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine