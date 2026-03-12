Cabinet of Ministers to prepare new support programs: additional payments to pensioners and cashback for fuel, - Zelenskyy

The government will prepare several support programs for Ukrainians.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the head of state, he agreed on this with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Ministers Oleksii Sobolev and Denys Uliutin.

"In particular, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine must prepare a program of special payments for Ukrainian pensioners and those groups of our society who receive social assistance by April.

At least 13 million Ukrainians will receive this supplement, which will amount to 1,500 hryvnia. The funds should reach people without any bureaucracy and will be automatically credited to those whose income level means that support is needed," the statement said.

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Other support program

The president also said that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Energy should prepare a support program for citizens who are experiencing particular pressure due to the destabilization of the fuel market as a result of the situation surrounding Iran and the reduction of oil supplies to the world market.

"The program will apply to consumers of diesel, petrol, and automotive gas in Ukraine and will operate through a cashback system, allowing them to compensate for part of their fuel costs. I have instructed Yulia Svyrydenko to work out the details of the support programs today or tomorrow and present them to the public," Zelenskyy concluded.

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