Drones and ground robotic systems are taking Russian soldiers captive, - Forbes
Drone Industry
Ukrainian drones and ground-based robotic systems are increasingly forcing Russian soldiers to lay down their arms, and sometimes capture the enemy without the involvement of live military personnel.
According to Forbes, drones and robots are becoming new "tools" on the front lines, reports Censor.NET.
Details
Deborah Fairlamb, co-founder of venture capital fund Green Flag Ventures, explains: "Ground robots are already being used for offensive purposes with mounted machine guns, to replenish logistics supplies, and to evacuate the wounded. They reduce the danger to humans."
We would like to remind you that recently, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukrainian drone operators captured more than 100 Russian soldiers last winter with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.
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