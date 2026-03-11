More than 8,000 Ukrainians returned from captivity over four years – Coordination Headquarters

Over four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 8,050 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Four years of work by the Coordination Headquarters. Behind this period stands a specific and most important result — 8,050 Ukrainians who have been brought home," the statement said.

According to the headquarters, more than 70 prisoner exchanges have taken place during this time.

Read more: Today’s prisoner exchange is first stage agreed in Geneva – Budanov

"Today is not the time for loud words or celebrations. It is simply another day when we record what has been done and continue our work. Our principle remains unchanged: ‘Together for the sake of return’… There is still a great deal of difficult, often invisible work ahead, and we will not stop until it is completed," the Coordination Headquarters stressed.

Background

Read more: On 6 March, swap of 300 POWs with Russia is expected – Coordination Headquarters