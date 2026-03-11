More than 8,000 Ukrainians returned from captivity over four years – Coordination Headquarters
Over four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 8,050 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Four years of work by the Coordination Headquarters. Behind this period stands a specific and most important result — 8,050 Ukrainians who have been brought home," the statement said.
According to the headquarters, more than 70 prisoner exchanges have taken place during this time.
"Today is not the time for loud words or celebrations. It is simply another day when we record what has been done and continue our work. Our principle remains unchanged: ‘Together for the sake of return’… There is still a great deal of difficult, often invisible work ahead, and we will not stop until it is completed," the Coordination Headquarters stressed.
Background
- It is worth recalling that in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are currently being held in Russian captivity. Ukraine has captured more than 4,000 Russian soldiers.
- On 5–6 March, Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange agreed during negotiations in Geneva. During the first stage, 200 Ukrainian defenders were returned; during the second stage, another 300 fighters and two civilians were brought back.
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