West’s rejection of Russian energy resources will accelerate end of war, - Zelenskyy

The war could end sooner if the US and Europe increase economic pressure on Russia and stop buying its oil and gas.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Politico.

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"If the US and Europe are strong, if they do not buy Russian oil and gas, if people adhere to their stated principles, and if the pressure on Russia is strong and clear—if all this works properly, the war will end as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

He added that otherwise it would last longer than expected.

"Normal people really want it to end tomorrow – or yesterday, as we say. But in any case, Russia does not have enough strength to occupy us. It just doesn't," Zelenskyy emphasized.

What preceded it?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine and the US will still sign an agreement on the production of drones.

Politico emphasizes that Zelenskyy is becoming increasingly vocal in support of the West. Such rhetoric could affect Ukraine's relations with its partners.

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