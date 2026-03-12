45 clashes recorded on frontline, most in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 45. In particular, 18 attacks occurred in the Huliaipole direction.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on 12 March, Censor.NET informs.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues.

Today in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Ulanove, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Korenok, Khodyne, and Ryzhivka.

In the Chernihiv region: Huta-Studenetska, Senkivka, Semenivka.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, carried out two airstrikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and conducted 50 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Zybyne. The clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced twice toward the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve. One clash is ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. One battle continues.

Read more: 113 combat engagements take place on front: enemy is active in three directions, General Staff says

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have attempted six times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. One clash has not yet ended.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near Rybne. In addition, Pokrovske came under an enemy airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks occurred near Huliaipole, Myrne, Zelene, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, and Novoselivka. Nine clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but carried out an airstrike on Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been observed so far. Enemy attempts to advance have not been recorded.

Read more: Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain most intense. 65 engagements reported on front line in total – General Staff

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.