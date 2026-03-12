Romanian President Dan invites Zelenskyy to Bucharest Nine summit

Romanian President Nicușor Dan has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take part in a Bucharest Nine meeting, which will be held in May in Bucharest.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

The Romanian leader announced the invitation during a joint press conference in Bucharest.

"I invited the president to the Bucharest Nine meeting, which will take place in May in Bucharest," Dan said.

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Zelenskyy thanked him for the invitation and stressed that Ukraine values Romania’s support.

"Ukraine appreciates the attention with which you support our people," the head of state said.

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The Bucharest Nine format was created in 2015 to coordinate security cooperation among NATO’s eastern flank countries. It includes Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Meetings are held within this format at the level of heads of state, as well as foreign and defence ministers.

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As reported earlier, on 12 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Romania on an official visit.

Zelenskyy is also expected to visit Paris on 13 March, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Topics for discussion include further support for Ukraine and countering Russia’s "shadow fleet" of tankers.

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