Drones attacked residential areas in Balakliia, Kharkiv region

On the night of March 13, several enemy drones struck residential areas in Balakliia, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Vitalii Karabanov, head of the CMA.

What is known about UAV attack?

According to him, all relevant services are working quickly on the ground. Information about the victims and damage caused is being clarified.

Local residents are urged to remain in shelters and follow safety rules.

We remind you that on the night of March 13, Russia is continuing its attacks on Ukrainian territory. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO