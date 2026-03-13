On the issue of lifting U.S. sanctions on Russian oil transported by tankers, interests of Moscow and Washington have "coincided circumstantially."

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

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What is known?

It is noted that the Kremlin views the U.S. moves to ease oil sanctions against Russia as an attempt to stabilize energy markets.

"In this case, we see the United States’ actions as an attempt to stabilize energy markets; in this regard, our interests coincide," Peskov noted.

He added that Russia had heard statements from U.S. officials that this exemption is currently in effect only for oil already loaded by March 12.

Read more: UK will not ease sanctions against Russia like US did - Energy Minister Shanks

"But there was also a statement that, overall, the U.S. does not plan to lift any oil sanctions against the Russian Federation," he added.

"So at the moment, our interests do indeed coincided circumstantially, and that is how we assess it, " said Peskov.

Read more: Russia will not benefit significantly from easing of US sanctions, - Bessent

What preceded it

As a reminder, the United States has granted a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products that are subject to sanctions and are currently on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described this move as a measure to stabilize global energy markets, which have been unsettled by the war with Iran.