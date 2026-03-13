Nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron assured that support for Ukraine will continue despite the world’s attention being focused on events in Iran.

As reported by Censor.NET, Macron said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Support for Ukraine will not weaken

"At a time when many eyes are turned toward Iran, this visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has special significance for me. It allows me to stress that nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine, which for more than four years has been resisting Russian aggression with extraordinary perseverance and courage," he said.

Macron assured that "our support will not weaken".

Read more: Ukraine and France to launch Brave France initiative to support defence startups

Moscow’s defeat

He also stressed that the current dynamic "shows Moscow’s triple defeat: a strategic defeat, an economic defeat, and a moral defeat".

"Russia may think that the war in Iran will give it some breathing space, but it is mistaken," Macron said.

Watch more: France to provide Ukraine with over €70 million in grant support: part to be earmarked for energy sector – Shmyhal. VIDEO

Background