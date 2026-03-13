Nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron assured that support for Ukraine will continue despite the world’s attention being focused on events in Iran.
As reported by Censor.NET, Macron said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday.
Support for Ukraine will not weaken
"At a time when many eyes are turned toward Iran, this visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has special significance for me. It allows me to stress that nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine, which for more than four years has been resisting Russian aggression with extraordinary perseverance and courage," he said.
Macron assured that "our support will not weaken".
Moscow’s defeat
He also stressed that the current dynamic "shows Moscow’s triple defeat: a strategic defeat, an economic defeat, and a moral defeat".
"Russia may think that the war in Iran will give it some breathing space, but it is mistaken," Macron said.
Background
- It was reported earlier that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 13 March.
- On 13 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to meet Emmanuel Macron and discuss support for Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password