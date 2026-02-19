France to provide Ukraine with over €70 million in grant support: part to be earmarked for energy sector – Shmyhal. VIDEO

France will provide Ukraine with more than €70 million in grant financial support, part of which will be earmarked for the energy sector.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"France will provide grant financial support in the amount of €71 million, part of which will be directed to Ukraine's energy sector," the statement said.

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Nuclear energy

The ministers also signed a document on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

"This lays a solid foundation for deepening the strategic partnership and forms a framework for the recovery and modernisation of Ukraine’s energy sector," Shmyhal noted.

Support for Ukraine

It is noted that Ukraine has already received more than 50 shipments of humanitarian energy aid from France, including more than 140 powerful generators. France has allocated another €5.7 million to the Energy Support Fund.

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"Special thanks to the French government for its decision to supply an additional 150 generators to Ukraine in February," the minister added.

Joint infrastructure projects

Ukraine and France are implementing three important infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of regional energy systems.

"We see the engagement and readiness of French companies to continue and deepen cooperation. Thank you for the support and solidarity," Shmyhal concluded.

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