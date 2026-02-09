France is preparing to transfer Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine, - Fedorov

Ukraine and France have signed a letter of intent on joint arms production in their territories.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Areas of cooperation

According to Fedorov, France has announced preparations to transfer Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine.

"We also discussed accelerating the delivery of aircraft and continuing work on record volumes of AASM Hammer guided bombs," the minister said.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine is interested in the further supply of SAMP/T, Mistral and Crotale systems, as well as ammunition for them.

See more: F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft shot down at least 10 enemy missiles last night - Air Force

"We proposed to work together on improving SAMP/T to more effectively counter ballistic threats. At the same time, cooperation continues on the supply and acceleration of Aster missile production.

We also discussed the provision of long-range weapons, in particular SCALP missiles," the Minister of Defence continued.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, the parties also focused on joint projects between the governments and defence companies of Ukraine and France: testing security solutions and developing innovative electronic warfare systems.

"We agreed on key priorities for defence cooperation and discussed the financing of joint projects, in particular through a European Union loan and the SAFE programme," he concluded.

Read more: Ukraine and France discuss strengthening air defense and Mirage 2000-5 deliveries – Fedorov

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French Minister of the Armed Forces Vautrin discussed military aid to Ukraine, strengthening air defence, and the supply of Mirage and Rafale aircraft.

Watch more: "Effectiveness in shooting down missiles and drones is 98%": Air Force shows French Mirage 2000 in action. VIDEO