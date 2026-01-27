Ukraine and France discuss strengthening air defense and Mirage 2000-5 deliveries – Fedorov

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, during which the sides discussed further steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and develop bilateral cooperation in the security sector.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"I held a conversation with Catherine Vautrin, the French Minister of the Armed Forces. I thanked her for the many years of consistent cooperation and France’s strong contribution to the development of our air defense and aviation capabilities. This is a partnership that is already working to protect Ukrainian skies," he wrote.

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We are currently working on the following areas:

Steps to strengthen air defense and counter new technological threats.

We are counting on supplies of ammunition from France — both for SAMP/T and Crotale air defense systems and for long-range assets. I am grateful for the readiness to deliver additional French-made missiles in the near future.

The transfer of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine.

We expect additional aircraft deliveries — this will significantly strengthen our air capabilities.

Countering Russia’s "shadow fleet".

I noted France’s principled position on restricting the activities of Russia’s "shadow fleet." Reducing the enemy’s resources is a key factor in lowering its ability to finance the war.

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He invited Catherine Vautrin to visit Ukraine.

"I also invited Catherine Vautrin to visit Ukraine. We are ready to take our cooperation to a new level, in particular in the area of data exchange and joint analytics. I thank France for its systematic support, leadership, and clear stance," Fedorov wrote.

Read more: Ukraine will receive eight SAMP-T air defense launch systems from France, - Zelenskyy